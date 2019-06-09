Kibwana digs in as row with Wiper party rages

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s rivalry with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has continued to smolder a week after the latter announced he had cut ties with Muungano party.As the differences continue to play out in public in what is promising to be a noisy and messy separation between the two leaders, Kibwana says he is unshaken with Kalonzo’s threats, saying it was the Wiper leader who made overtures to him to join Wiper party and have a stronger bargaining power in National Super Alliance (NASA) in the run-up to the 2017 general elections. “We are not refusing this Wiper-Muungano divorce but even if I was in Muungano I would have retained my position since the people of Makueni in 2013 elected me due to the trust they had in me. If I hadn’t joined him Wiper party would not have secured even a single governor position in Ukambani. I helped Kalonzo secure a running mate position in NASA to prevent Musalia Mudavadi from sealing it,” said Kibwana. Speaking at Kwa Kathoka ATC during wards development committee forum on Thursday, Kibwana retaliated that Wiper-Muungano coalition has been rocky, blaming the former VP for not adhering to the contents of the pact.

SEE ALSO :County's demand for oil spill

“Kalonzo has not done most of the things we had agreed and signed including the nomination formula. We had agreed to have every county have a list of what they wanted undertaken and this was not done. Therefore, if Kalonzo wants to call it off, let it be,” he added. He called on the Wiper boss to call for a mega rally and announce his retirement from politics over what he termed as having failed to take Kamba community in the right direction since 1993. “His time has elapsed. He was Vice President, what did he do? So, these people saying Kalonzo will be the next president should know the position belongs to none,” Kibwana said. In response, Wiper Secretary General Judith Sijeny told off Kibwana on his continued criticism claiming that it was questionable to see how Kibwana was attacking his party leader in defence of Muungano, which he was not part of. “I am surprised Kibwana is speaking about Muungano. If he is in Muungano then let him resign from Wiper officially. If he pretends to be the Muungano spokesperson let him come and talk to us in an official manner not in the villages,” said Ms Sijeny. She said the governor was acting on pretence: “He is not telling the truth; whoever approached who in 2017 is history, let him work for the people of Makueni first.” Sijeny accused Kibwana of continued showdown, saying Muungano party was the first to write a letter to registrar of political parties asking for the coalition to be terminated way before Kalonzo’s pronouncement. She noted that Muungano knew of the upshots and they should be ready to swallow the bitter pill. On the wish list to State House, she said that Kalonzo did not make any known list and that all listed projects requested were reached out through consensus amongst leaders. “Kalonzo invited all elected leaders to State House, he did not go alone. Kibwana decided to go to Rwanda instead of coming to the meeting. They gave their grievances which were considered,” she said. She revealed that they were aware Kibwana’s cronies had registered a political party that he might use in 2022 to front his candidates.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.