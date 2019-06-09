Kibwana digs in as row with Wiper party rages
SEE ALSO :County's demand for oil spill“Kalonzo has not done most of the things we had agreed and signed including the nomination formula. We had agreed to have every county have a list of what they wanted undertaken and this was not done. Therefore, if Kalonzo wants to call it off, let it be,” he added. He called on the Wiper boss to call for a mega rally and announce his retirement from politics over what he termed as having failed to take Kamba community in the right direction since 1993. “His time has elapsed. He was Vice President, what did he do? So, these people saying Kalonzo will be the next president should know the position belongs to none,” Kibwana said. In response, Wiper Secretary General Judith Sijeny told off Kibwana on his continued criticism claiming that it was questionable to see how Kibwana was attacking his party leader in defence of Muungano, which he was not part of. “I am surprised Kibwana is speaking about Muungano. If he is in Muungano then let him resign from Wiper officially. If he pretends to be the Muungano spokesperson let him come and talk to us in an official manner not in the villages,” said Ms Sijeny. She said the governor was acting on pretence: “He is not telling the truth; whoever approached who in 2017 is history, let him work for the people of Makueni first.” Sijeny accused Kibwana of continued showdown, saying Muungano party was the first to write a letter to registrar of political parties asking for the coalition to be terminated way before Kalonzo’s pronouncement. She noted that Muungano knew of the upshots and they should be ready to swallow the bitter pill. On the wish list to State House, she said that Kalonzo did not make any known list and that all listed projects requested were reached out through consensus amongst leaders. “Kalonzo invited all elected leaders to State House, he did not go alone. Kibwana decided to go to Rwanda instead of coming to the meeting. They gave their grievances which were considered,” she said. She revealed that they were aware Kibwana’s cronies had registered a political party that he might use in 2022 to front his candidates.
