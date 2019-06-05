Dutch teen starve herself to death after parents and doctors agree not to put her into treatment against her will

Noa Pothoven, 17, ended her life on Sunday Source: Noa Pothoven/ Facebook

Noa Pothoven said on social media that she wanted to end her “unbearable psychological suffering”

It was reported, on Wednesday, that Noa Pothoven died by legal euthanasia, but that is not the case according new reports that suggested that she starved herself to death — with the consent of her parents and doctors.According to euronews.com, Noa’s parents and doctors agreed not to force-feed her or put her into treatment against her will. Noa Pothoven died on Sunday at home saying she could no longer live with the trauma of being raped by two men. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium are the only countries in the European Union that allow voluntary euthanasia. The Dutch teen took to social media last week in which she made her decision public. “After many conversations and assessments it was decided that I will be released because my suffering is unbearable,” she told her followers on Instagram. “It’s finished. I have not really been alive for so long, I survive, and not even that. I breathe but no longer live.” She published an autobiography in 2018 called Winning or Learning detailing her struggles with PTSD, depression, anorexia and self-harm.In her book, Noa revealed that she was molested at children’s parties at 11 and 12, and then raped by two men when she was 14, facts she hid from her parents because she was ashamed. According to the Dutch life ending clinic, a patient in the Netherlands may receive physician-assisted suicide if they are "enduring unbearable and unendurable suffering." In 2017, the Netherlands saw a reported 6,585 deaths by legal euthanasia, according to the Dutch Regional Euthanasia Review Committees' most recent report. Most of those people had untreatable cancer.

