Weekend's jackpot winner comes forward to claim millions [PHOTOS]

Charles W. Jackson Jr. has been playing the same numbers in the lottery for more than two years [ Photo courtesy ]

Charles W. Jackson Jr. has come forward to claim weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.Jackson’s lucky ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, winning a $344.6 million prize. It’s the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket. The 66-year-old grandfather from Cumberland County initially thought he had won $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he’d won a lot more.

“I didn’t see it all at first,” he said. “I thought I had only matched four of the five white balls. I thought that meant I had only won $50,000. I called my wife and told her, ‘I need to go to Raleigh. I won something!’” According to AP, Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made. It is the fifth time a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot, according to lottery officials. His win eclipses the previous North Carolina jackpot record of $188 million in February 2015.

