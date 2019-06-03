June is a dry month but expect flash floods-Weatherman

Flash-floods rock Muranga-Thika Road after heavy rainfall. [Jonah Onyango/ Standard]

You will need to be on the watch out for flash floods characterised by enhanced rainfall if you stay in Western, Nyanza, Northern Rift Valley and Central and Southern Rift valley areas.According to a statement released by the Kenya Meteorological Department, counties in these regions will receive normal to above normal rainfall in the next few days. It said that although June is generally a dry month, there are sections of the country set to experience normal and above normal rainfalls. “The Western areas like Kericho, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kisii, Kitale, Eldoret and parts of Central Rift Valley like Nakuru, Nyahururu, are likely to receive near normal rainfall tending to above normal (enhanced rainfall). This rainfall may occasionally spread eastwardsto Nairobi and central Kenya,” noted the statement. It further revealed that the araes like Mombasa, Mtwapa, Kilifi, Malindi, Msabaha, and Lamu will receive normal and below normal rainfall.

“Occasional cool and cloudy conditions are expected to prevail in the central highlands of Meru, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nairobi area during the month as the cool season gradually sets in. However, near-average temperatures are expected during the month,” it stated. According to the weatherman, counties with high risks of flooding include Baringo, Nyamira,Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Kisii, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay Migori, Narok, Nakuru, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Narok, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi and Nyeri. The rains have begun to pound leading to the flash floods in Nairobi and other environs.

