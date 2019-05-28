Northwest Nigeria violence drives 20,000 into Niger: UNHCR
SEE ALSO :Major security concerns ahead of Ugenya by-electionThe announcement came the day before the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former military leader who secured a second term in February elections promising to improve security. The Senate, the country’s upper house of parliament, last month increased the 2019 budget by 80 billion naira ($261 million) citing the need for a rise in spending on security across the country. Baloch said refugees arriving in Niger’s southern Maradi region had reported machete attacks, kidnappings and sexual violence. Banditry has plagued the northwest for years, particularly around Zamfara state and its border with Kaduna state, though a recent spate of kidnappings and killings in the region has put it in the public eye. Authorities suspended mining in Zamfara in April amid concerns that illegal miners were connected to a rise in violence.
SEE ALSO :Thousands rally in Mali to protest ethnic violenceClashes between farming communities and nomadic herders over dwindling land in Nigeria last year killed more people than the Boko Haram conflict, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.