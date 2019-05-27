Kiambu MCA, driver arrested over vehicle with DP Ruto’s portrait in military fatigue

A vehicle detained at Juja police station pending investigation.Photo: Courtesy.

The motor vehicle, Toyota Hiace, is currently detained at the same station awaiting photography and further investigation.

Police in Kiambu have arrested a Member of County Assembly Julius Macharia Taki and his driver George Ngugi Kiarie for allegedly driving a motor vehicle displaying a portrait of the Deputy President William Ruto in military fatigue “portraying him as the Commander in Chief.”The MCA of Weithethe ward and his driver were booked at Juja police station under OB 93/27/5/2019 at 2010hrs. The details of arrest indicate that the vehicle displayed graphics of the coat of arms and national flag of Kenya thus "contravening section 3 (a) cap L.O.Kof the National Flag Emblem and Names of Act.” The duo will be arraigned today at Thika Chief Magistrate Court for the offence.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.