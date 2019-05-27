Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning South Africa trip with Archie this year
SEE ALSO :Meghan and Harry 'could move to Africa as part of job lined up by Palace'They are then likely to travel to several different countries on the continent The newspaper reported that the visit may be a dummy run for a much longer stay in Africa next year. One source told the paper's Saturday diary editor: "People have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming. Early preparations have begun." Harry and Meghan previously went on a romantic getaway to Botswana in 2017. Reason why Meghan Markle will 'stay home from awkward Donald Trump lunch'
SEE ALSO :Prince Harry makes surprise photoshoot with London Marathon starsHe flew Meghan to Botswana after only two dates and took her camping for five nights in the wild, according to the Daily Mail. Her engagement ring reportedly had a diamond from Botswana in the centre of it. The Prince visited Africa many times as a youngster, often volunteering with charities. A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Mail: "Nothing has been confirmed about upcoming tours."
