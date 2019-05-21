China Eastern asks Boeing for compensation over 737 MAX grounding
An airline spokesman confirmed its comments in the People's Daily report to Reuters. China Eastern has 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet, including those from subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. The aircraft have been mothballed according to aircraft maintenance standards, the People's Daily said. The company had not communicated with other carriers regarding compensation, it added. A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment on China Eastern's move, saying it did not discuss conversations with its customers. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a meeting of global regulators in Dallas on Thursday to review software and training proposals from Boeing before deciding whether, and when, to end the two-month grounding.
China and the European Union each have their own aerospace industries and are likely to fix their own conditions for allowing 737 MAX flights to resume, analysts say.
