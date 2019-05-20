Ex-Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale explains why he defected to Jubilee
SEE ALSO :Boni Khalwale defects to JubileeThe former Ford Kenya deputy party leader who was accompanied by MPs Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Mathias Robi (Kuria east) ,Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Benjamin Washiali, said there was no way Wetang'ula and Mudavadi could win the presidency alone. He said he should not be blamed as having betrayed his ‘brothers’ because he made the exact decision which was taken by their political godfather Masinde Muliro, who dissolved his KADU party to join Kanu and became the first minister from Luhya land. ''If I made a mistake by abandoning Ford Kenya for Jubilee, then our Luhya king pin Muliro also made a mistake to ditch Kadu for Kanu'' said Khalwale. He said the community had been in opposition for the last 10 years and that he will not sit back and watch as few leaders struggle to retain them in opposition. ''Ruto is a 2022 presidential front runner and will definitely win, so let us not be cheated to continue being in the cold year in year out,” he noted.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman