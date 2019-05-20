Swedish prosecutor files request for Assange's arrest over rape allegation

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain. [Reuters]

The Swedish prosecutor heading an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday filed a request for his arrest, the Prosecution Authority said.The warrant, if granted, would be the first step in a process to have Assange extradited from Britain, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping Sweden reopened an investigation into the rape allegation, first made in 2010, on May 13.

