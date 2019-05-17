Boni Khalwale defects to Jubilee after Ford- Kenya summons

Deputy President William Ruto receives former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to Jubilee Party. (Benjamin Sakwa, Standard)

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee.Dr Khalwale was officially received into Jubilee by Deputy President William Ruto yesterday at the former’s Malinya home in Ikolomani before hundreds of supporters. The former senator rubbished a letter from Ford Kenya dated May 13, 2019 summoning him to appear before the party disciplinary committee. Khalwale, who until his defection was Ford-Kenya's deputy party leader, was summoned to respond to charges of gross misconduct leveled against him. “Due to your seniority and stature in the party, we have extended the period requiring you to respond to the charges to May 21, 2019. Further, the disciplinary committee has indulged you further and scheduled meeting to give you a hearing at 9.30am on May 23, 2019,” read the letter in part. Ruto told those in the opposition to put their act together and build a formidable political force that will square it out with Jubilee in 2022. “I urge opposition parties to fold into a single political outfit that has a national outlook to compete at the same level with us, or else they will be out for a rude shock. Jubilee will give them a more thorough beating in 2022,” he said. Ruto told opposition chief Raila Odinga to stop poking his nose into Jubilee affairs and concentrate on ODM. “Why would he be concerned with a deal reached between me and President Uhuru Kenyatta?” he asked.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman