We want to see more arrests, Mudavadi tells Uhuru

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and President Uhuru Kenyatta [ photo courtesy ]

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to turn his threats to corrupt leaders into action.He said Kenyans wanted to see arrests and prosecutions, adding the President should use goodwill from the handshake to intensify the fight against corruption. Speaking at a funds drive at Sirembe Secondary School in Siaya County yesterday, Mudavadi said conversation on the handshake should now stop and give way to a “practical” onslaught against graft. “If the President does not take action between now and the end of the year, we will have lost the war against corruption,” he said.

He asked the government to do a forensic audit on the IFMIS, saying it was being used to steal money from the public coffers. He praised Catholic bishops for speaking tough against graft. “I am so proud of the Catholic bishops for telling Uhuru to stop talking too much and take action. The other time the Anglican Church also made a decision and spoke,” said Mudavadi. Mudavadi said Kenyans were facing financial difficulties due to too much borrowing. He said leaders responsible for managing the country’s finances must always tell the President the truth.

“I remember when I was appointed Minister of Finance, the Central Bank was broke. I explained to President Moi that the country was broke. The former President did not want anything to do with the International Monetary Fund,” he said. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo said only Mudavadi was talking boldly about corruption. He said leaders should call for the arrest of senior county officials who plunder public resources. “Most of these local leaders are unable to speak in public gatherings because residents heckle them because of corruption,” he said. [Olivia Odhiambo]

