What's in a name? New TNA party raises eyebrows

The defunct TNA's symbol was a dove, while the new party's symbol is an eagle. [Standard]

The process to formally register a new political party, whose acronym is similar to President Uhuru Kenyatta's defunct The National Alliance (TNA) has started.Officials of the Transformation National Alliance (TNA) presented their documents to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, and distanced themselves from other parties. Among the documents submitted to the registrar by the party’s interim officials Arnold Maliba (Secretary General) and Wachira Keen (chairperson) were its constitution, code of conduct and a logo. Coincidentally, just like the defunct Uhuru’s TNA that merged with 13 other parties, including Deputy President William Ruto-led United Republican Party, to form Jubilee Party, the new TNA party’s symbol is also a bird. The defunct TNA's symbol was a dove, while the new party's symbol is an eagle. The new party's colours are red and blue.

Provisional registration

Speaking at a press briefing after submitting the documents for a provisional registration certificate, Mr Maliba brushed off concerns about the similarity of their political vehicle with the old TNA. “That is a matter of perception and sadly we cannot stop anyone from thinking that way. It's not a big thing to us anyway. However, we are not in any way linked to the former TNA,” he said. The party's chairperson termed the registration a new dawn for Kenyans, promising that once registered, TNA would champion the interests of the downtrodden. “TNA will be the next big thing. It will be the party of ordinary mwananchi, unlike the other parties we have,” said Mr Wachira. He, too, said the party was not linked to any current politician. The Registrar of Political Parties confirmed receiving documents from the party for provisional registration, but clarified that it had not been formally registered. “Registering a party is a process, which involves a lot of correspondences between our office and the party on submission of requisite documents, which have to be scrutinised. From past experience, the process takes at least six months,” said Nderitu.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman