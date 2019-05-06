What's in a name? New TNA party raises eyebrows
Provisional registrationSpeaking at a press briefing after submitting the documents for a provisional registration certificate, Mr Maliba brushed off concerns about the similarity of their political vehicle with the old TNA. “That is a matter of perception and sadly we cannot stop anyone from thinking that way. It's not a big thing to us anyway. However, we are not in any way linked to the former TNA,” he said. The party's chairperson termed the registration a new dawn for Kenyans, promising that once registered, TNA would champion the interests of the downtrodden. “TNA will be the next big thing. It will be the party of ordinary mwananchi, unlike the other parties we have,” said Mr Wachira. He, too, said the party was not linked to any current politician. The Registrar of Political Parties confirmed receiving documents from the party for provisional registration, but clarified that it had not been formally registered. “Registering a party is a process, which involves a lot of correspondences between our office and the party on submission of requisite documents, which have to be scrutinised. From past experience, the process takes at least six months,” said Nderitu.
