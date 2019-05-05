“If bedbug bites were fatal, all of us in Bungoma would be dead”

Bedbugs infestation has hit a section of Bungoma town and its surroundings. The insects have invaded Mjini, Khalaba, Kanduyi and its neighbours giving residents sleepless nights. Speaking to the media during a clean-up of the town by journalists to mark the World Press Freedom Day on Friday, residents said they had used all recommended pesticides but they had not worked. "We have used all methods including using pesticides imported from Uganda but still the bedbugs are not dying," lamented Abraham Mohammed. Mr Mohammed said if the insects’ bites could be fatal then the whole of Bungoma town residents could have been wiped out. "We thank God they bite but they don't kill, otherwise we could not be speaking by now," he said. Sophia Abdi a resident at Mjini said she is being forced to stay awake with her family as the insects were not giving them peace. She appealed to the county health department to come to their rescue. "The more we spread our beds and furniture the more these insects multiply, now what should we do?" She posed.

