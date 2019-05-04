Family says slain chief was living on ‘borrowed time’

The family of a chief who was murdered at Kamaindi in Chuka says the administrator had been living on borrowed time.Family spokesman James Muthengi yesterday told Sunday Standard that chief Japheth Mukengu had been facing threats from people who were not happy when he landed a government job. Muthengi said some family members are afraid of being harmed. “As a family, we are living in fear and we ask the government to ensure our lives are safe. We have been receiving endless threats from neigbours and the threats indeed resulted into the chief’s death,” said Muthengi.

Muthengi said those who murdered his brother had a long hatred for their family and would stop at nothing to ensure they are harmed. Yesterday, Muthengi defended the slain chief from claims that he oppressed the community and that’s why he was targeted. He said there was a hatred between the local community and the family even before his brother landed the job in the government. Meanwhile, tension remains high in the sleepy village following the deployment of GSU, Regular and AP officers.

