IG Hilary Mutyambai launches new helicopters amid safety concerns

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai addresses the press after boarding a new 5Y-DIG helicopter at Wilson airport. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai has dispelled fears that all choppers in the police air wing are grounded.Mr Mutyambai flew journalists on a test flight for one of the two Italian Agusta 5Y-DIG helicopter which cost Sh4.6 billion. "These helicopters have not really been having a problem... just issues of insurance that is provided by the suppliers," he said. He added that the copters had been undergoing checkups as instructed by suppliers as part of the insuring process.

Besides, personnel had to be trained on their use ahead of deployment, he said. The IG added that the choppers will come in handy in supporting police operations. "These helicopters will go far in supporting police operations that will help direct teams on the ground," IG Mutyambai said.

