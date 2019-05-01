'Sonko Defence Forces' cause a stir during Labour Day fete at Uhuru Park

A group of young people in T-shirts emblazoned ‘Sonko Defence Forces’ have caused a spectacle when its members entered Uhuru Park waving placards and causing a stir during Labour Day celebrations.While blowing whistles, clad in white shirts and riding on motorcycles; the group approached the podium within seconds as guests watched a skit by local comedians. It forced the master of ceremonies to urge the security to intervene and stop them from paralysing the fete. The MC could be heard telling them to stay calm and be addressed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko later. Governor Sonko looked uneasy by the turn of events.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman