DP Ruto tells off critics on church funding

Deputy President William Ruto with Akurino Bishop Paul Gathuo at Molo Secondary School in Molo, yesterday. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

No amount of criticism will stop Deputy President William Ruto from attending and helping churches, he has declared.The DP, speaking during a funds drive at Molo Secondary School in aid of the Israel Assemblies of God (Akurinu) church, said all that mattered to him was his personal relationship with God. “Like Joshua in the Bible, I have decided to serve God. The people speaking ill about me and my contributions should concentrate on their relationship with their God. Let me be. I am glad that today I’m in the Akurinu church, which very few leaders have been to,” said Ruto. His sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who said they would continue to support churches whenever called upon.

“We shall continue building churches. It can be very selfish of us to live in palatial homes while the house of God is neglected,” said Ms Kihika. She dismissed those claiming that contributions made by politicians were from dirty money, noting that saying that was being judgmental. Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri pointed out that no one had the right to get between an individual and his or her God, saying no amount of badmouthing would change their perspective on church harambees. “Before God, a sin is a sin. No one can claim to be clean. Even as they claim that politicians’ money is dirty, they should tell us if the rest of the contributors are clean. As leaders, we make contributions for God and not the people,” said Mr Ngunjiri. Meanwhile, nine legislators allied to Ruto intensified their crusade for his 2022 presidential bid, warning that any attempt to sabotage it would end in futility.

The legislators declared that their journey to State House was unstoppable and said any plot to stop Ruto from succeeding president Uhuru Kenyatta would fail. The lawmakers, led by Senate Majority Leader and Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen in Trans-Nzoia County yesterday, said “work by dark forces will fail”. Defending Ruto against corruption allegations, the MPs castigated some Jubilee Party members for joining hands with the Opposition in smear campaigns against the DP. The MPs included Catharine Waruguru (women rep Laikipia), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kosittany (Soy), Robert Pokuse (Endebes), Mishra Swarup (Kesses), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi Township) and Hillary Kosgei (Kipkeleion West). They spoke in Tuigoin in Cherangany Constituency yesterday during a funds drive in aid of 15 local churches. Area MP Joshua Kutuny was absent. Directing their attacks at ODM leader Raila Odinga, the MPs said time was ripe for the former premier to retire from active politics. Mr Sudi claimed Raila was out to ensure Ruto does not ascend to power. Ruto, Sudi said, is not corrupt as alleged by Raila and other Opposition leaders. He said the critics were out to taint the DP’s name for political reasons. “These people have realised that Ruto is smart and ahead of them and they have turned to witch-hunt and blackmail. But Kenyans are with the DP and we are sure Ruto is the apparent heir of President Kenyatta,” said Sudi.

