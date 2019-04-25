VIDEO: Narrow escape as truck rams several vehicles

Lorry rams on stationary vehicles as rescue operations are ongoing. Photo: Courtesy

The nasty accident that happened at Kiira road traffic lights.



*trailer failed to break and rammed into stationary cars and boda bodas. pic.twitter.com/dukJd5vtS5 — ands JEFF (@andsjeff) April 24, 2019

At least 20 people were injured in Uganda on Wednesday evening after the driver of a lorry lost control and rammed several stationary vehicles at Kira road, traffic light junction.A driver of an L8000 Ford truck said to be heading to Kampala from Bukoto, could not control the lorry thus crashing at least six vehicles, a bus and two motorcycles. According to The Observer, traffic police said that no one died and that the truck was in a dangerous mechanical condition leading to the accident. The truck was carrying construction materials. A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage shared by police and posted on Twitter by and Jeff shows the lorry moving with speed hitting other vehicles from behind before veering off the road where it was stopped by a metallic post.

