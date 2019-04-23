Bodies of Kenyans killed in road race in Tanzania flown to Nairobi

Three bodies of the Kenyans who died in an accident in Arusha, Tanzania on Sunday have been airlifted to Kenya for burial.Four Kenyans were involved in the accident that happened in a race but three died. Police said one woman and two men including a nephew to Kirinyaga woman Rep Purity Ngirici died in the accident. The nephew has been identified as Robin Kiambuthi, 21.

The second victim was identified as Onesmus Mwange, an IT specialist in Nairobi. The third victim is a female friend who had accompanied them. The victims were involved in a road race when the cars were involved in a crash in Oldonyosambu area, Arusha.“The next of kin of those who perished have already been informed and their bodies airlifted back to the country, while the survivor is in the process of being transferred home for medication after stabilization by Tanzanian medics,” said police spokesman Charles Owino. The victims had been on road race when the accident happened.

