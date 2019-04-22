Road crashes claim nine lives during Easter holidays

Juja OCPD Dorothy Migarusha inspects the burnt vehicle which was involved in a road accident near Juja City Mall along Thika Superhighway. [John Muchucha/Standard]

At least nine people were killed in separate road crashes in the country and Tanzania.The accidents were reported in Kakamega, Juja, Pangani and Chogoria. Two others including a Kenyan were killed while five others were injured as two vehicles collided at Oldonyo Sambu near the border between Arusha and Longido districts in Arusha region. Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shama told local media the accident involved two salon cars, a Toyota and a Mitsubishi. Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici said one of the victims was her nephew. “The cruel hand of death has snatched my beloved Nephew Robin who perished from the Arusha Namanga accident. Robin was a young man of virtue. I recall with nostalgia his passion for everything his mind set to do.” “He was a sociable bubbly gentleman who like any other young person had great dreams for his future. Rest in eternal peace my dear nephew. You will be fondly missed,” said Ngirici as she shared a photo of the victim. In Kenya, among those killed was deputy Officer Commanding Station Lumakanda Police Station Inspector Charles Mureithi. His driver was seriously injured after a police vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident along the Webuye-Eldoret highway. Police said a driver of another vehicle that was involved in the accident died at the scene. The accident happened on Monday morning at about 3 am. Another accident happened in Juja on Sunday night where two people were killed after their car was involved in an accident. Police said the two were burnt after the car crashed into a stationary lorry and burst into flames. The driver of the car lost its control before ramming onto the trailer near Juja City Mall at about 11 pm. The carnage continued in Nairobi where a driver died at the Pangani underpass after his car hit the wall therein. The car had Tanzanian registration numbers and witnesses said the driver lost its control as he joined Wangari Mathai Road from Thika Road. In Chogoria, two family members died and seven others were injured following an accident along the Meru-Nairobi highway near Kajiunduthi Secondary. Police said the injured were in stable condition in hospital. The incidents came as the National Transport and Safety Authority and police continued with a campaign to ensure safety on the roads. National police head of traffic operations Leonard Katana said the campaign had worked well despite the few accidents that were reported. He said in 2016 there were 26 fatalities, 2017 there were 36 and last year there were 37 during similar period. “The campaign will continue to ensure our roads are clean and safe,” he said. Since last week, there has been a heavy police presence on roads as Kenyans travelled for the Easter festivities. NTSA launched media and online campaigns to educate drivers on road safety. The authority has also been sending motorists text messages, sharing tips on how to remain safe behind the wheel. “Be a safe, responsible driver. Put down your phone while driving,” one of the SMSes reads. Others urged drivers not to drink and drive, belt up at all times and avoid overtaking at sharp bends.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman