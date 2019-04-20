ODM MP warns ‘Tanga Tanga’ and ‘Kieleweke’ against disrupting Madaraka Day celebrations

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta addressing journalist in Narok yesterday.He has warned Jubilee's warring factions against supremacy battles during the Madaraka Day Celebrations. [Photo: Robert Kiplagat]

A Narok MP has warned political leaders against bringing the politics of the warring factions of Jubilee Party to the national Madaraka Day celebrations that are set to be held in the county for the first time.The Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta (ODM) expressed concern that there was looming supremacy battles between the supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto popularly known as the ‘Tanga Tanga’ and the ‘Kieleweke’ groups supporting the March 9,2018 ‘Handshake.’ “I understand there is lobbying between the two factions wanting to show who controls Narok. I am warning those planning such unnecessary political showdowns to keep off my constituency of Narok North where the event will take place and Narok at large,” warned the legislator. This year's June 1 Madaraka Day Celebrations shall be held at Narok Stadium in Narok North Constituency, as Kajiado County which was the initial host of the event lacks a ready stadium. He said the emergence of the two factions of Jubilee was as a result of the merger between the defunct President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA) and DP Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP), which he said had different ideologies. “I was among those who opposed the merger between the two parties. I even moved to court to block the dissolution of my then party TNA.I knew the merger will create a fallout and from what is happening now. I am vindicated,” said Mr Kenta. After dissolution of the TNA party, the MP ditched Jubilee and contested on an ODM ticket and was re-elected for his second term. The MP’s moves come barely days after county youth forum which was set to deliberate on issues affecting the county ahead of the Madaraka Day aborted after it was cancelled by the county security team. Mr Kenta said the Maasai community was in support of the handshake and those opposing the peace accord between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were undermining the Presidency. The legislator who addressed Journalists in Narok town also cautioned the DP Ruto against early 2022 campaigns which he says was hampering President Kenyatta’s legacy. “When the President says he does not want 2022 politics and his Deputy is all over doing campaigns that is undermining the president and it is wrong,” said Mr Kenta. The lawmaker however asked the President to preach the message of inspiration to the country on that day and the achievements the country has made at the height of myriad challenges currently facing Kenyans.

