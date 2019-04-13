Kieleweke, Tangatanga factions sunk in blame games as Jubilee faces political heat

Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda (center) with Tiaty MP William Kamket (left) and Baringo County Women Representative Gladwel Cheruiyot join dancers during a fundraising event for women groups at Churo Boys High School in Tiaty, Baringo County on April 13,2019. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A section of Jubilee leaders under the umbrella of team ‘Kieleweke’ on Saturday called for disciplinary action against their counterparts on ‘Tangatanga’- a team allied to Deputy President William Ruto for defying party leadership.The team even called for similar action to be taken against the DP for what they termed as constant attempt to disrespect his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. But Tanga Tanga, which has roped in some legislators from DPs backyard in their bandwagon, which they say is meant to advocate for prosecution of corrupt individuals vowed to remain put insisting that the calls for their ‘punishment’ do not hold any water. Tanga Tanga team which accompanied the DP to Nandi County on Friday instead pointed fingers at their colleagues saying that the latter had gone overboard by disrespecting party leaders. “We are not cowed by their calls. The main person who should instead be censured is the DP. He has been derailing efforts made by government to fight graft and the handshake agenda, which has been tailored to unite the country,” said Joshua Kuttuny, Cherangany MP. He added: “The party should discipline Tanga Tanga team because at the moment, they are confused and know that they have been cornered by the actions taken by Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as a team made of over 40 leaders which cuts across we are striving hard to stop those who want to run away with tribal leadership,” Kuttuny defend his team led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda saying their purpose is to liberate the country from the yolks of corruption. “We are unstoppable because what we stand for is also in the mouths of many citizens who are tired of runway corruption,” he added. On the other hand, Aldai MP Cornelly Serem accused the faction against insubordination saying the party should crack the whip in order to ensure that all lieutenants read from the same script with Jubilee’s rules. He was categorical that those defying the DP should understand that they are beginning a journey of exiting from national politics. “They should learn to speak in one voice and make a u turn from what they are currently doing because the public is keen on what leaders say and do, they might not make a comeback in the coming polls because citizens demand services not politicking,” he said. He added: “They should respect Kenyatta and his deputy or ship out if they cannot stick to what the party stands for,” Soy MP Caleb Kositany who doubles as the party secretary general the National Executive Committee (NEC) said that they should meet and discuss on the conduct of leaders openly defying the presidency. “The problem is that we have never had a Parliamentary Group meeting where members can iron out their issues but discipline is paramount and NEC should quickly find out of there those who have violated the codes of conduct in our party,” he said. Mumias MP Ben Washiali said the leaders should respect the party which values discipline. “Errant ones should be removed. Some of them are telling DCI that they have one week to prefer charges on those who are corrupt. Who are they to give orders?” said Washiali who doubles as Jubilee Chief Whip. Last week, the DP Ruto-allied side accused Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju of undermining the DP after he gave a statement concerning the Wajir West by-election. Tuju said that the withdrawal of ODM candidate Elmi Yusuf was after a consultation between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. His statement irked the Tanga Tanga side which spread the narrative that Mr Yusuf withdrew after being persuaded by Mr Ruto.

