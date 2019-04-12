Osotsi asks youth to keep off ANC grassroots polls
SEE ALSO :MP Godfrey Osotsi expelled from ANCThe legislator observed that the constitution of the party was clear that elections should be managed and conducted by the National Elections Board, not a group of ‘shadowy individuals’. “The party cannot be managed in a bandit manner where the constitutional ethos of rule of law are blatantly ignored,” said Osotsi. On Monday, ANC chairman Kelvin Lunani held the meeting with youths in Busia county ahead of the polls. He asked the youths to be ready for the elections and remain loyal to the party. “We want youths to stand up and be counted as fierce defenders of the party and its leadership,” said Lunani. He further said the decision to expel Osotsi will not be rescinded as he lacked respect for Mudavadi and the party.
SEE ALSO :Mudavadi party starts process to kick out MP“ANC is a democratic party, members must have total respect for the party and officials, especially the party leader. The decision [by the] National Executive Council to expel Osotsi is final,” said Lunani. Lunani claimed Osotsi was being used by political outfits to fight ANC and Mudavadi. According to Osotsi the ANC has internal issues that must be ironed out first before any activity can be held. He said plan to call for grassroots elections for youths was aimed at finding solace. “The last time youth elections were held they lied to registrar of political parties they were conducting recruitment because they knew the whole process was illegal,” said Osotsi.
SEE ALSO :ANC Leadership wrangles rock County Assembly
