Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana, six others arrested in graft probe

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana at a past function.

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana was Thursday morning arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over loss of Sh51 million by Kilifi County Government.Mungatana was arrested alongside six other people, among them four Kilifi County Government officials and two business people. They include Benaya Kisaka Mugavana (businessman), Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo (businesswoman), Josephine Felix Muramba (former Principal Accountant), John Kahindi Kalume (Senior Accountant), Paul Teido Mwazo (Deputy Director- Accounting) and Ebrahim Mwanje Zia (Procurement Officer). The commission said it is still pursuing 14 other suspects who are still at large.

According to EACC, the 21 suspects paid Sh51 million to six private companies which did not supply good or offer any services to Kilifi County. The Local Service Orders (LSO) used for the transactions were also fake as they did not originate from the county government. The companies in question include Daima One Enterprises, Zohali Sevices Limited, Makegra Supplies Limite, Kilingi Investments Company Limited, Leadership Edge Associated Limited and Johazi Investment Company. The suspects are now facing charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crime.

