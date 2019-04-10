Jubilee: thank you ODM for bowing out of Wajir by-election

Jubilee party has lauded Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) move to withdraw from Wajir West by-election.“We thank the ODM leaders for reading from the same script with us in this respect and their action of reciprocity with respect to Wajir West”, said Tuju. In a press statement read by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju at its headquarters, the ruling Jubilee Party welcomed the move saying it was the outcome of thorough consultations between the leadership of the two parties. “We would also like to put on record that this withdrawal by ODM follows high-level consultations by the leadership of the two parties… all these were done in the spirit of reducing political tension and polarization”, added Tuju.

On Tuesday, ODM said it had opted to stay off the Wajir West by-election in a bid to reciprocate Jubilee’s goodwill of failing to field candidates in Ugenya and Embakasi South by-election. ODM candidate Prof Mohamed Yusuf Elmi was to face Jubilee Party candidate Ahmed Kolosh, who was declared the winner of 2017 election but later defected to Jubilee Party after his election was nullified. Professor Yusuf Elmi said the elders of his Degodia clan had thought wise for him to step down in order not to split votes.” “The elders put pressure on Elmi to withdraw from the race to avert a possible split at the vote. Both Kolosh and Elmi are from the Degodia clan while Kanu candidate Ibrahim Sheikh is from the Ajuran clan,” disclosed a source. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had cleared five candidates to contest in the Wajir West Constituency by-election. The five include Ali Noor Abdi (LPK), Ibrahim Mohamud (KANU), Mohamed Yussuf (ODM), Ahmed Kolosh (Jubilee) and Abbas Nunow (AGANO).

