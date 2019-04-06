Steve Mbogo speaks out on his Range Rover number plate saga

Photo of Steve Mbogo and his Range Rover

Mbogo's Range Rover and the Probox in the number plate saga.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Friday recovered a Ranger Rover bearing Probox number plate from controversial businessman Steve Mbogo.According to police, the businessman turned politician fraudulently acquired the plate in a bid to evade duty. In his defense, the controversial politician Steve Mbogo says he is unaware that the importation tax of his Range Rover of registration plate KCL 830A wasn’t paid. Mr Mbogo has gone ahead to say that he bought the vehicle from a local car dealer, who had already gone through all the procedures to have the registration KCL 830A approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“When you go to a bazaar and buy a vehicle that has its registration plate numbers ready, the only other thing you will be expected to do, is register it on the NTSA portal, and if it is legitimate, then there won’t be any issues registering the vehicle. I did not experience any troubles registering the car. So, if there were issues with its registration plate, NTSA should have informed me that there was another vehicle, which legitimately owned the registration plate number. That, did not happen,” Steve Mbogo told journalists of a local daily. “If anything, I have been driving this vehicle for two years now, and if the [registration and security] systems were working well, then the discrepancy should have been settled a long time ago,” said Mr Mbogo added. After the DCI had tweeted on the Range Rover registration issue, a man only identified as Bett came out to say that he was the owner of the Probox in question, adding that he bought it in 2017. “Hello Am the owner of the said the Probox vehicle with registration number KCL 830A which is sharing the same with the impounded Range Rover....I bought the Toyota Probox from Wesley Kones July 2017 therefore I own it,” he said.