ODM loss a win for DP Ruto, Kisii leaders say

Deputy President William Ruto. [File]

Five Kisii legislators have blamed Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna for the Ugenya and Embakasi South ODM loss.They are North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka, Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong'i and Bomachoge Borabu MP Zadock Ogutu. They said the outcome in the two constituencies is clear indication Kenyans are tired of the same faces in politics. Nyamoko said NASA disunity cost the party the two seats, despite a spirited campaign.

“ODM should blame Orengo and Sifuna for losing the two seats, instead of selling the party manifesto they were busy abusing Deputy President William Ruto during campaigns,” he said. The South Mugirango MP, who is a close Ruto ally, said the victory of the two leaders is a clear indicator of what will happen in 2022, when Kenyans will vote based on development records, not parties. “I salute the residents of Ugenya and Embakasi South for voting for David Ochieng and Julius Mawathe who have been tried and tested through their development projects," Osoro said. Tong'i said the results of the two by-elections are a lesson to all elected leaders that they have to work hard in seeking re-election. Party popularity is not a sure way to win votes, the Nyaribari Chache lawmaker said.

“It is our duty as elected leaders to serve our people well so that we can earn their favour when we go back to them for re-election." Miruka said Ochieng and Mawathe's victories have re-energised the supporters of Willia Ruto, who he said will continue with their development agenda. He said Ruto's supporters will traverse the country as they popularise his 2022 bid. Ogutu said ODM should not impose unpopular leaders on its supporters.