No sacking without strict adherence to the law

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the State of the Nation Address. [Standard}

The State of The Nation address came at a time when Kenyans were not only perturbed by the runway corruption but also shocked by the fact that public servants implicated in graft were still in office.Thursday was the day many waited for the President to have some heads rolling. But during the Thursday address, it dawned on many that they were wrong. The President, who admitted that he had come under pressure to sack corrupt officials had a different answer for Kenyans. “I must, however, caution that the pursuit of the corrupt will be undertaken strictly within the remits of the law – and not through vigilante justice and pitchfork protest…our actions will not be based on condemnation before one has been heard ” said, president Uhuru

President Uhuru in spite of the media unmasking corruption he would not sack people on the strength of their reports because Kenya respected the due process of the law. The President also noted that the fight should not be a witchhunt mission aiming to disadvantage other parties. “The cornerstone of our democracy is the rule of law, and the principle of due process is a critical anchor. We must aspire permanently to this ideal, and ensure that we do not pursue justice in one area through injustice in another”, added the President. Despite all, the President reiterated his assurance that any government official charged in court for corruption case will definitely have no choice but to step aside pending investigations.