What happened when CS Magoha attended classroom lesson in Machakos

CS Education Prof George Magoha follows a lesson at Kitooni SDA Primary, Machakos. [Standard]

A week after he was sworn into office, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has hit the ground running.On Tuesday morning, he joined the pupils of Kitooni SDA Primary in Masii, Machakos County in a Sitting behind the class, on a pupil’s desk, Magoha appeared attentive to the ongoing learning lesson. And if you think this was intimidating to the teacher and the pupils then you are completely mistaken.

The teacher was never shy of the education boss. She was bold and articulate in her points. Explaining the content diligently in a manner befitting the standard of her pupils. The pupils were neither afraid. Magoha was a welcomed classmate. They raised their hands and stood to answer questions confidently. As the teacher explained the concept they were not attracted to keep gazing at the unfamiliar face. Their eyes remained fixed on the teacher as they could be seen and heard nodding and saying “yes” as she continued teaching. But Magoha could not finish the lesson, he stood nodding and started walking out. But before exiting the door, he bowed to the teacher, greeted her with respect and said: “You are doing well”. What else could the teacher say than being humbled? Definitely, that was an interesting time for both the teacher and the student to be alive.

