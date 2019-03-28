Party distances itself from Moses Kuria presidency bid

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. He has declared an interest in contesting for the presidency in 2022. [File, Standard]

The Democratic Party has distanced itself from Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's declaration that he was the party's 2022 presidential candidate.In a statement rebutting Kuria's move, the party asked Kenyans to disregard Kuria's allusion that he was the party's presidential candidate. Kuria on Tuesday shared a campaign poster on Facebook indicating that he would be vying for president on the party’s ticket. The move has drawn the condemnation of the party, which has said the legislator is not eligible to vie for the presidency on its ticket.

DP Deputy Secretary General Wambugu Nyamu disavowed knowledge that the Gatundu MP had engaged the party over the matter of his candidature. DP, he said, had not endorsed Kuria as its 2022 presidential candidate and neither had he engaged the party about the same. “DP has an elaborate process on how to nominate its presidential candidate with a requirement that any presidential candidate for DP must be a DP life member, of which Kuria is not,” Nyamu said. DP National Chairman Esau Kioni said that the move was a surprise for DP and affirmed that the MP had not contacted the party, neither was he a member. "It hit us on the face that someone who is not a member of the party had declared himself as a candidate in our party."

"Nothing prevents him (Kuria) from being a friend of the party but the members were concerned the extent he had gone. The decision on our candidate rests of the National Delegates Conference (NDC)," Kioni said. Yesterday, Kuria said although DP was one of the parties he was considering joining, he was yet to make up his mind. "I have never declared which party I will vie on. I am interviewing various parties to assess which one is close to my vision and agenda for this nation. DP is on that shortlist. Let them relax. The process will take some time and they will be notified of the outcome through formal channels," said Kuria. The controversial MP has flirted with the idea of joining DP since the beginning of the year when he declared his intention to vie for president in 2022. In a similar move in January, he posted a picture of the party’s flag and lamp symbol and said that DP was the party of the region.

