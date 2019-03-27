One on one with the Global Teacher Prize winner, Peter Tabichi

Peter Tabichi celebrates being announced the winner of the Global Teachers Prize in Dubai. Photo: Courtesy.

The world best teacher Peter Tabichi on Tuesday flew back to Kenya from Dubai, after bagging the coveted Global Teacher Prize on Sunday.His hard work, compassion and goodwill went beyond Kenya to earn him the global recognition win the Sh100 million that will be paid in instalments for 10 years period. From a school with one computer, poor mobile telephony network and pathetic road infrastructure, Tabichi, a Franciscan Brother, was credited for his ability to turn around the status of education in Keriko Secondary school, by initiating science clubs whose projects defeated Kenyan giant schools in the national school's science competition. One on one

Back in Kenya, he wasn't hesitant to share the secrets of his success. In a one-on-one interview, with the first television in Kenya to host him, KTN NEWS, Tabichi attributed his hard work and commitment. In endeavouring to have his students succeed in their studies, as the reason for his landmark achievement. The soft-spoken catholic brother did not miss to mention the corporation of his colleagues in the journey of ensuring that the best is given to their students. He cites passion as his main motivation to use 80 per cent of his salary to help the poor. The happiness that comes with it, he says, makes him to keep doing more. “Wakati unasaidi watu kuna furaha fulani inakuja ndani yako, mimi huhisi hiyo furaha (There is that happiness that comes with helping people. That is how I feel when I do so to people)” said Tabichi.

How will he spend the prize money? Tabichi is seemingly not going to be selfish. The money has not changed his desires to change the world. He pledged to continue working for students and the community at large by initiating projects that will better their lives “Huu si ushindi wangu, kuna wengi wanafanya mengi kunishinda kwa hivyo huu si ushindi wangu pekee, ntatumia fedha hizi kuhakikisha watoto wamesaidika...ntahakikisha kwa jamii nimetengeza miradi ya kukabiliana na njaa( This is not my victory per se, there are many teachers all over the world doing a commendable job... I will use this prize money to help students... I will also put in place projects to help the community curb starvation),” said the teacher. Fellow teachers His message to the rest of the teachers is to use their challenges as an opportunity to be creative and innovative in achieving the best for their students.

But what exactly is his message to Kenyans? “Ushirikiano ni kitu cha muhimu na pia upendo ukiwa nayo mengine yote yatakuja (Co-operation is an important thing, loving one another is equally key, if you have both, then definitely success will follow you)” said Tabichi. One of Tabichi's key achievement is his guidance that saw his pupils invent a device that will allow blind and deaf to measure objects. A project which topped Kenya Science and Engineering Fair 2018. Tabichi beat more than 10,000 contestants, from 179 countries, in the journey to clinch the prestigious award.

