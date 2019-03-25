ODM leaders threaten impeach DP William Ruto

ODM chairman John Mbadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Governor Cornel Rasanga and EALA MP Oburu Oginga campaign for ODM candidate for Ugenya by-election Chris Karan at Ukwala on Saturday. The leaders say they will sponsor a motion to impeach DP William Ruto. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The push and shove over the war on graft took a different twist on Sunday as ODM leaders threatened to sponsor an impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto.The leaders who included Senate Minority leader James Orengo said they will unite with their counterparts in Jubilee Party to ensure Ruto is impeached. Others were senators Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. The leaders spoke at Ralak, Ugenya, where they led campaigns for ODM candidate Chris Karan ahead of the April 5 by-election.

They said the DP can be removed from office if found to have violated the law. "The DP can also be removed for gross misconduct. The threshold for the removal of Deputy President on constitutional grounds is much lower than going through a criminal trial or prosecution,” Orengo said. He added, “After his removal, the President is allowed to appoint a new one with the approval of the National Assembly.” Ayacko said it is criminal to bad mouth the DCI and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as the Deputy President has been doing. "Anyone who obstructs justice is committing a criminal offence. There is a need to move with haste and deal with Ruto for threatening institutions tasked with fighting graft,” he said.

Oparanya, who is also the Council of Governors chairman, said the group is committed to helping President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the fight against corruption. He added that they will also fight corruption in the counties. Sifuna rallied the ODM lawmakers to work on the impeachment motion as fast as possible. Meanwhile, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri warned Ruto against polarising Kenyans against the ongoing crackdown on graft suspects. Ongeri spoke in Nyamira during the burial of Evangelist Askah Buruchara.On several occasions, Ruto has claimed he is being targeted in the war against graft.

Ongeri, while addressing mourners, said all those suspected of engaging in corruption should come clean instead of dividing Kenyans along political lines.