ODM leaders threaten impeach DP William Ruto
They said the DP can be removed from office if found to have violated the law. "The DP can also be removed for gross misconduct. The threshold for the removal of Deputy President on constitutional grounds is much lower than going through a criminal trial or prosecution," Orengo said. He added, "After his removal, the President is allowed to appoint a new one with the approval of the National Assembly." Ayacko said it is criminal to bad mouth the DCI and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as the Deputy President has been doing. "Anyone who obstructs justice is committing a criminal offence. There is a need to move with haste and deal with Ruto for threatening institutions tasked with fighting graft," he said.
Oparanya, who is also the Council of Governors chairman, said the group is committed to helping President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the fight against corruption. He added that they will also fight corruption in the counties. Sifuna rallied the ODM lawmakers to work on the impeachment motion as fast as possible. Meanwhile, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri warned Ruto against polarising Kenyans against the ongoing crackdown on graft suspects. Ongeri spoke in Nyamira during the burial of Evangelist Askah Buruchara.
On several occasions, Ruto has claimed he is being targeted in the war against graft.
Ongeri, while addressing mourners, said all those suspected of engaging in corruption should come clean instead of dividing Kenyans along political lines.