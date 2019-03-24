University students, businessman arrested in war on narcotics

Two university students are among four suspects arrested at the weekend while trafficking narcotics in separate incidents.The students were arrested at a roadblock in Odda, Moyale, Marsabit County as they tried to board a bus headed for Nairobi. They then searched of weapons and other hazardous things when police who were at the scene acted. Officers at the roadblock said they found three kilogrammes of bhang from the students aged 22 and 20 wrapped on their bodies. They school at two different universities in Nairobi and are expected in court on Monday. They were identified as Mr. Chris Duma Odhiambo, 22 and Mr. Raymond Mwilo, 20. It is not clear if it is their first attempt but police said they are investigating their activities. Elsewhere, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, bhang worth millions of shillings was recovered after a fatal accident at Delamere area. Police said a 46-year-old driver was arrested and is under police watch as he recovers in hospital. One suspect escaped and is being pursued by police.In Mombasa, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Friday arrested businessman Abdul Majid Mselem Timami with one kilogram of heroin valued at Sh1.5 million. According to the detectives, the narcotics were concealed in the suspect’s new car and were wrapped in a polythene bag. Timami, who is owns a fleet of trucks that operate within East Africa was arrested as he was allegedly preparing to make a delivery to his chain of distributors. The businessman is suspected of being involved in the drug trafficking business for almost a decade and resides in Tudor. Timami is currently being held at Central police station, Mombasa and will be arraigned in court on Monday, police said. Meanwhile, police are appealing to anyone who lost a laptop to visit DCI headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit to help them in an ongoing probe. This was after the officers there recovered several assorted laptops from a shop at Kimathi House. This was after a stolen Mac book was traced to the shop and one suspect arrested. “We appeal to members of public who may have lost items to come to our offices and identify them. This will help in the probe,” said an officer aware of the probe.Several stolen electronics usually find their way to various shops where they are refurbished and sold to unsuspecting buyers. Police warn those caught with such items will face charges.