Nominated MP Osotsi in trouble as Mudavadi moves to kick him from Party

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi address a press conference during an aspirants meeting on submission of aspirants applications. 31/01/ 2017 [FILE PHOTO/Willis Awandu]

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi was on Wednesday staring at losing his seat after Amani National Congress (ANC) notified the Registrar of Political Parties that he was no longer its member.The Musalia Mudavadi-led outfit said it had expelled the rebel member thus should lose his parliamentary seat. ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka also notified the Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi and Clerk Michael Sialai over the move to kick out the MP from the august House. “Godfrey Osotsi stands expelled from ANC. He is no longer a member of this party and ceases to enjoy the privileges attendant to being a member of the party, or to act on behalf of the party in anyway whatsoever,” reads the notification. In a letter to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the party wants process of removing Osotsi from the part’s roll commenced immediately. “kindly accept this letter to serve as a formal request by ANC party, beseeching you to commence the requisite statutory procedures and attendant actions with respect to the said Godfrey Osotsi, as befits a nominated MP whose membership of the sponsoring party has been terminated,” states. The decision to expel Osotsi is linked to an audit of the party’s funds during the last polls that revealed that Sh56 million could not be accounted for. Mr Osotsi and nominated Senator Petronila Were were implicated in the audit which has since become a subject of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Ms Were is also in trouble as she is expected to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party next week Friday to make certain clarifications over the matter. A report by the committee concluded that the “two members faced charges of wrongful conduct, arising from their respective tenures as ANCD Secretary General and ANC Executive Officer, respectively.” On Wednesday, Osotsi accused the party of engaging in political witch-hunt, stating that the audit query was yet to be concluded by the DCI. He said he was yet to be served with the letter purporting his expulsion, adding that he will battle the party to the end. He further claimed that he was never given opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee. “I have not received the letter. The so-called disciplinary committee is kangaroo thing. I will provide a comprehensive statement once they officially send the letter to me,” said Osotsi. “I will not be intimidated by juvenile tactics. I am a firm leader,” he declared. Osotsi has been in a long running wrangle with the party following his ouster as the party’s Secretary General.