Ruto: Raila is not an angel on matters corruption

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday told ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop sowing confusion in Jubilee Party.Dr Ruto said Raila had no moral authority to lecture anybody on corruption, adding that he was not an angel. “We are asking our friends who have come into our house to relax and not to create issues. We know our friends; we know they are not angels and have not come from Britain as they may think,” said Ruto. The deputy president was speaking during a funds drive for a perimeter fence at Mary Leakey Girls High School where he was the chief guest.

Ruto also chided Raila’s party for ejecting embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. He accused ODM of dishonesty in how it handled the case, arguing that the party claims to support women empowerment and the two-thirds gender rule yet it had expelled a woman.“We are asking political parties to respect women. There are political parties who lecture us on how they support women empowerment and the two-thirds gender rule yet they don’t hesitate to expel a woman. Then it is a contradiction,” said Ruto. On development, Ruto said construction of the Western Bypass had already started. He also said construction of the Sh24 billion Karimenu Dam in Gatundu North was underway, adding that when completed it would supply water to Kiambu and Nairobi residents. MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Jonah Mburu (Lari) and Mary Wamaua (Maragua) also took a swipe at the Orange party leader for using the ‘handshake’ to wreck Jubilee Party.

“We support the fight against corruption but that fight should be devoid of politics, propaganda and machinations. Let the investigating agencies conduct a credible probe and charge the right people and convict them,” said Mr Ichung’wa.