Police raid Al Shabaab camp in Kwale, recover items

Some of the items belonging to Al Shabaab that were recovered during a raid in Kwale County.[Wildon Kipkemboi, Standard]

Anti-terrorism police raided a suspected Al Shabaab camp in Ngombeni, Kwale County, and recovered military regalia and other items after a fierce fire exchange with the militants.The police, who were aided by Intelligence and General Service Unit officers, also recovered literature on radicalism, militant Islamic pamphlets, police uniforms, teargas canisters and bomb-making materials. In the 3am raid, police reported they also recovered cell phones, food and other military ware in a house inside a thicket. Kwale County Police Commander Tom Odero, who led the operation, said six Al Shabaab terrorists escaped from the camp in a fierce exchange of fire.

He said there were no casualties on the police side but could not confirm whether the terrorists sustained injuries. "As we speak, our officers are on the ground to trace the suspected terrorists. We understand they have been living here for several months," said Odero. Sources said police officers had been trailing three terrorists who they believed had been living in the house.

"We also found many contacts, which will help us in this case," said the source. Police also questioned a Shamsia Mosque madrassa teacher who revealed to the authorities that he knew one of the suspected terrorists who frequents the mosque. "I've known him for long, even yesterday (Thursday) he came to mosque donning military attire," said Bofulo.

