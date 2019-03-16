Police raid Al Shabaab camp in Kwale, recover items
SEE ALSO :Kemunto: Case of broken and estranged family with few links of kinshipHe said there were no casualties on the police side but could not confirm whether the terrorists sustained injuries. "As we speak, our officers are on the ground to trace the suspected terrorists. We understand they have been living here for several months," said Odero. Sources said police officers had been trailing three terrorists who they believed had been living in the house.
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2"We also found many contacts, which will help us in this case," said the source. Police also questioned a Shamsia Mosque madrassa teacher who revealed to the authorities that he knew one of the suspected terrorists who frequents the mosque. "I've known him for long, even yesterday (Thursday) he came to mosque donning military attire," said Bofulo.
SEE ALSO :Al Shabaab bride planned escape a day before attack, whereabouts unknown