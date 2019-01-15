Woman assaults daughter for revealing her HIV status to lovers

A 36-year-old woman has been arraigned in court for assaulting her 13-year-old daughter for warning her clandestine lovers that she was HIV positive. Caroline Kavele was arraigned before Eldoret senior principal magistrate, Harrison Barasa charged with assaulting her daughter and causing her actual bodily harm. The accused is said to have committed the offence on December 25, 2018 at Kosoki Village in Lukuyani Sub County within Kakemega County.

According to a probation report presented in court, the daughter, being aware of her mother’s HIV status has been cautioning her lovers against having sexual relationships with her to avoid infection. The habit is said to have infuriated her mother, who neighbours claimed has been living a promiscuous life since she arrived in the area from Kisii after separating from her husband. “When we made a home visit, neighbours revealed to us that the offender has led a promiscuous life since she joined the area even though she is aware of her positive HIV status. As a result, her daughter, the victim who is very outspoken and is also aware of the offender’s HIV status has been cautioning her mother’s lovers so as they won’t be infected. “Consequently, her mother has developed deep rooted hatred for her claiming that her daughter is the cause of her failed marriage,” read the probation report. The accused is said to have moved from Kisii to Likuyani after assaulting her husband by pouring hot water on him.

Neighbours claimed she would use sticks and sufurias to hit her daughter’’s head as well as her face causing deep cuts and injuries. “The offender has no slightest interest of her children at heart. Despite her knowing her status, she bit her daughter twice on her hand knowing very well that she could infect her with HIV virus. She would do anything at her own expense of her own children for the sake of maintain a relationship with a male kind,” said the probation officer on the report. In court, Ms. Kavele admitted to have assaulted her daughter but claimed she took the action after she became rude when she sought to find out where she had spent the night. The suspect will be sentenced on January 16.