Elders deny reported plan to endorse DP Ruto for 2022 election

Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders Nyandiko Ongadi

Luo Council of Elders chairman Nyandiko Ongadi and Father John Pesa of Coptic Church have denied claims that the Sunday event in which they expected DP William Ruto was a platform to endorse the latter's 2022 presidential bid.They said that they only expected Dr Ruto to grace the function and participate in a fundraiser at the church. Several church leaders, members of the Luo Council of Elders and local politicians who had gathered at the church in Kisumu, waited several hours for Ruto’s arrival. He did not show up. Instead, the DP sent Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony to pass his message to the gathering.

SEE ALSO :Stop stalking us and give Kenyans a break from your 2022 obsession

The politicians were represented by Citizen Conventions Party leader Grace Akumu while Mr Ongadi, who has been fighting for control over the leadership of the Luo Council of Elders with Opiyo Otondi, represented the group. All the leaders who addressed journalists, including Ongadi and Ms Akumu, threw their weight behind Ruto and urged him to visit the region. Ongadi said Ruto was also a son of the region, adding that elders were ready to receive him. They praised Ruto and said they were in support of his ambition. Mr Chepkwony had rallied them to back the Deputy President for the 2022 presidency. However, on Monday, Ongadi made an about turn and said there were no plans to endorse Ruto.

SEE ALSO :Obado and Ruto throw jab at Raila

“I was invited to the thanksgiving meeting to support the church. My office had no political agenda that was to be discussed during the meeting,” said Ongadi. The elder said he attended the meeting following invitation from the church leadership.