Lorry driver dies, eight injured in two separate road accidents in Embu

The accident scene where a lorry driver died along Embu-Kiritiri road on Saturday. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

A lorry driver died on the spot while eight people sustained injuries in two separate accidents along Embu-Kiritiri road on Saturday.The lorry carrying building material veered off the road while climbing uphill after River Itabua and hit boulders when it fell on one side. Eyewitnesses said it appeared as if the lorry’s breaks failed. Police moved the body to the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted in the same hospital.

In an earlier accident about two kilometres away near Gachoka market, the driver of a probox heading from Kiritiri to Nairobi lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and rolled several times. Six occupants in the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Embu Level Five Hospital. Residents called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and not to speed. Last month, three people died while five others were injured after a speeding miraa probox plunged into a crowd at Muraru market.