Lorry driver dies, eight injured in two separate road accidents in Embu
SEE ALSO :Don’t relent in new drive to bring sanity to our roadsIn an earlier accident about two kilometres away near Gachoka market, the driver of a probox heading from Kiritiri to Nairobi lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and rolled several times. Six occupants in the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Embu Level Five Hospital. Residents called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and not to speed. Last month, three people died while five others were injured after a speeding miraa probox plunged into a crowd at Muraru market.