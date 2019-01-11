Teacher arrested for defiling class seven girl in Narok

Police in Transmara West Sub-County, Narok County have arrested a primary school teacher for allegedly defiling his standard seven pupil last year.According to area Deputy County Commissioner Hassan Noor, the teacher has been on the run since he allegedly committed the heinous act on the minor December 26, last year. “We were called this morning at around 9am that the teacher had reported back to school. We sent our officers and they managed to arrest him and was taken to Emurua Dikir police station,” said the administrator. Mr Noor said police have been looking for the suspect for over two weeks and that his arrest was a major boost in the fight against defilement cases which he said have been on the rise in the area.

He said: “We have booked him for interrogations and upon completion of investigations we will have him arraigned in court to face defilement charges.” The commissioner said it was unfortunate that a teacher who is supposed to be a parent and a guardian to school children was turning beastly and preying on innocent minors. Parents have also been cautioned against entrusting their kids with strangers as in the process, they expose them to sex predators. “Every parent should take care of his/her girl child especially in the evenings when they return from school. We also ask local politicians to support the government’s efforts in the fight against teenage pregnancies,” said Noor. In 2017, authorities arrested another primary school teacher who impregnated his 14 year standard five pupil after allegedly ‘marrying’.

The Children’s officials as well as education office are working with local police in the manhunt against the Olepusia primary teacher who also went on the run. The officials said the teacher impregnated the girl who upon realizing that she was pregnant moved in to live with the teacher as ‘husband and wife’ before good Samaritans reported the incident.