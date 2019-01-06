Uhuru ally David Murathe resigns as Jubilee Vice Chair
SEE ALSO :Fly and land all you want, we don't go where leaders point“Section 148 of the Constitution says nobody can run for Deputy President for more than two terms. And why does it say that? Because Section 142 also says nobody can run for President for more than two terms, and this presidency is a pair... If for whatever reason the president is not able to carry out his functions, who becomes the president? Can the President sack the DP? Can he? So in essence, if he automatically becomes President without going for the mandate of the voter, it means he is still riding on the very first mandate they were given as a pair. Then that is why he can’t run again...” said Murathe. He was speaking at Rarieda during the burial of Kefa Oduor, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s brother. It was not the first time David Murathe was stroking political fires in the Uhuru succession debate. At a Maragoli Cultural Festival in Vihiga he said Central Kenya voters would not automatically pick Deputy President William Ruto, the presumed heir-apparent to Uhuru’s position.
SEE ALSO :Stop stalking us and give Kenyans a break from your 2022 obsessionMore to follow.