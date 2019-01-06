Yet again: 70 youths arrested with fake KDF job letters
SEE ALSO :Kenya Coast Guard Service gets first Director General"We had warned Kenyans that any calling letter issued after the recruitment exercise is fake, but some of them are still falling for fraud," said Njuguna. He said the suspects were being questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers and they would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded. "The suspects gave out Sh300,000 to secure the calling letters. We have involved the DCI, National Intelligence Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure due process is followed," Njuguna said. The spokesman said none of the recruits presented fake academic documents. Last year, about 60 suspects were arrested during KDF recruits' reporting day.
SEE ALSO :US donates 12 armoured vehicles to KDF