Yet again: 70 youths arrested with fake KDF job letters

Past Kenya Defence Forces recruitments exercise in Kisii. [File, Standard]

At least 70 youths have been arrested for presenting fake Kenya Defence Forces calling letters in Eldoret.The suspects were among hundreds of youths who reported at the Recruits Training School (RTS) after recruitment at over 290 centres last December. Colonel Paul Njuguna, KDF spokesman, said the suspects were victims of fraudsters who were demanding an average of Sh300,000 to give them the fake letters. Njuguna said the fake calling letters were not issued at recruitment centres, adding that they were 'totally different' from those issued by KDF.

SEE ALSO :Kenya Coast Guard Service gets first Director General

"We had warned Kenyans that any calling letter issued after the recruitment exercise is fake, but some of them are still falling for fraud," said Njuguna. He said the suspects were being questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers and they would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded. "The suspects gave out Sh300,000 to secure the calling letters. We have involved the DCI, National Intelligence Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure due process is followed," Njuguna said. The spokesman said none of the recruits presented fake academic documents. Last year, about 60 suspects were arrested during KDF recruits' reporting day.

SEE ALSO :US donates 12 armoured vehicles to KDF