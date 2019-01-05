You must apply for houses, officers told
SEE ALSO :Why I fought officers: Tuk tuk driverThose who will continue staying for free at government houses but will not receive an allowance include 6,000 Border Patrol Unit officers, 5,000 Anti-Stock Theft Unit and 8,280 from the Critical Infrastructure Unit. Also set to remain in camps are Recce Squad officers and those from the presidential guard, G-Coy. The Recce Squad provides security to vital installations and VIPs and are deployed in high risk missions like counter-terrorism, which requires them to be ready for deployment when required. Apart from providing security to the president, G-Coy officers are charged with the duties of protecting the various State Houses and Lodges. And in preparation for this change in policy, heads of stations have been given until Thursday next week to inform the government how much it will cost to separate water and electricity metres. “Following the recent award of house allowances to the National Police and Kenya Prisons Service, members who will be staying in institutional houses will have to individually cater for water and electricity bills starting February 1, 2019,” an internal memo sent to station heads reads. “As a result, you are directed to liaise with relevant service providers and discuss the total cost of metre separation for water and electricity and who will procure them,” says the memo.
SEE ALSO :Disquiet in police service as Graduate Constables protest low payPreference is however being given to those who were the first occupants in case two or more officers are currently sharing a particular house. The rest, including general duty officers and those in the rank of an inspector and above, are being strongly encouraged to live in the community. There is however discontent among junior officers in Nairobi who say the housing allowances they get is little when you factor in government deductions like tax and other utility expenses such as electricity and water. Initially, the government had planned to pay constables in Nairobi Sh18,124 per month, Sh13,124 for those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru and Uasin Gishu and other counties Sh8,124. The amount was however reduced on the recommendation of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to Sh9,500 for Nairobi, Sh7,000 for other cities and Sh5,500 for the rest of the country