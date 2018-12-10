Family claims hospital, county govt failed to honor Sh0.5m medical compensation order

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 13:56, Updated December 10th 2018 at 14:05 GMT +3

The county government and the Malindi sub-county hospital have been accused of not honouring a court order that awarded damages to a minor for a wrong medical process. The victim was wrongly injected with an intravenous line when she was barely two years old that resulted in the rotting of the skin around the scalp. [Photo Courtesy]

Malindi High Court judge Weldon Korir had awarded the minor Sh500,000 as damages after a medical process left her with a huge scar on the scalp.

Justice Korir, in his judgement, had said that the Malindi sub-county hospital, its medical superintendent and the county government were liable for the injuries the minor sustained.

“Considering that the wound took long to heal, the ugly scar left after the healing and the psychological impact the same will have on the plaintiff, I find an award of Sh500,000 ideal as general damages in the circumstances of this case,” ruled Korir.

Painful journey

Kogo Kimani, the minor’s father, told journalists that it has been a painful journey for the family since her daughter was wrongly injected with an intravenous line when she was barely two years old that resulted in the rotting of the skin around the scalp.

The family lawyer Stephen Muriuki Obaga said the family expected an award of at least Sh20 million considering the girl's scalp would never heal.

The family accepted the little award but the county government has not paid the minor to date.

“We have done many letters to follow up the matter but all we get are promises that are never met yet the minor and her family continue to suffer,” said Mr Obaga.

