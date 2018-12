| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 12:43, Updated December 10th 2018 at 12:49 GMT +3

Australian scientists develop 10-minute cancer test. [Courtesy]

Scientists have developed a 10-minute cancer test with a 90 per cent success rate.

The new approach uncovers traces of the disease in a patient's bloodstream.

The cheap and simple test uses a color-changing fluid to reveal the presence of malignant cells anywhere in the body and provides results in less than 10 minutes, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.