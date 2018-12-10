Quit focusing on politics, work for electorate: DP Ruto

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) when he presided over a funds drive for the Christ the King Catholic cathedral in Bungoma, yesterday. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya's political future is uncertain, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Ruto said he was, for that reason, more focused on delivering the Jubilee administration's development agenda and urged other leaders to do the same.

“We need not focus more on politics but instead do what we promised to Kenyans during the campaigns. We need to work for the people,” he said.

Cathedral construction

The DP was at a fundraiser towards the construction of a cathedral at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bungoma town yesterday.

The DP donated Sh2 million and delivered a further Sh1 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, MPs Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Enock Kibunguchi (Likuyani), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), James Lusweti (Kabuchai), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), John Waluke (Sirisia), and MCAs.

The DP said the Jubilee administration would construct 3,000 affordable houses in Bungoma.

He said the project would create 15,000 jobs and urged the county government to ensure youth were trained in polytechnics to grab the opportunities.

