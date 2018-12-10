Riddle of Wa Muchomba and unwanted barber, salon equipment

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3

Kiambu County Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba speaks at a past function. [File, Standard]

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba has been left holding a large consignment of hair care equipment at her office after barbers and salonists turned down her offer.

The legislator recently launched an empowerment project in Thika where barbers and those operating salons were offered equipment to improve their businesses.

The project is funded through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), which is usually at the disposal of women reps across the country.

Substandard items

During an event held last month at Mama Ngina Gardens in Thika, Wamuchomba handed salon and barbers in the town equipment worth Sh1.5 million purchased through NGAAF.

She promised to replicate the same in all the 12 sub-counties, but on condition that beneficiaries formed clusters under which they would be offered the equipment.

However, just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the project at Wangunyu grounds in Kiambaa, more than 269 members of Thika Barbers and Salon Association last week rejected equipment offered by the legislator, saying the Mamacare project was a scam that needed to be probed.

While addressing a press conference in Thika town, association’s officials accused Wamuchomba of trying to exploit them by selling the items three times the market price, adding that the items were substandard.

Led by their Chairman Kennedy Lumbasi, they disassociated themselves from the project, claiming the MP was exploiting them at the expense of helping them.

“A drier normally costs Sh8,000 but we are being given at a higher purchase loan of Sh15,000. A barber shaping machine which goes for Sh2,000 is being offered to us at Sh3,500. A salon sink that normally goes for Sh300 is being charged Sh1,000. This is unacceptable since it amounts to exploitation,” said Mr Lumbasi.

They urged the Government to withhold funds meant for the project until proper audit is carried out to ascertain why they were being charged higher for the equipment.

Declined offer

Others who attended the press conference include the association’s Secretary General Alfred Njenga and Catherine Mbindyo (Treasurer).

The association, through Mr Lumbasi, wrote a letter seen by The Standard, saying they were declining the equipment.

“On behalf of the association, I hereby inform your office that we have declined to take your offer of the said equipment since they do not match the process quoted. A drier is worth Sh8,000 but the quoted price is Sh10, 500. In this regard, we decline your project,” Mr Lumbasi says in the letter.

The letter

In the letter, the Mr Lumbasi accused the MP’s office of hoodwinking them that the equipment was a grant.

Wamuchomba has, however, dismissed the claims by the officials, saying their actions were politically-motivated.

The MP blamed her political enemies, saying it was a pity to see politics being dragged into such an important programme.

“The equipment has been given a 40 per cent subsidy which is way cheaper compared to the market price. We agreed with them even before we launched the project,” she said.