Woman, her four employees arrested with 891 rolls of bhang

The rolls of bhang found at the house of the suspected notorious drug peddler. It has a street value of Sh42,000. [Martin Njiru, Standard]

Police in Maralal town have confiscated bhang worth Sh42, 000 and arrested five suspects in Loikas village.

An unknown number of suspects managed to escape in the dramatic Sunday afternoon operation.

Administration police fired in the air thrice to disperse a crowd of onlookers who became rowdy while the suspects were being bundled into a police vehicle.

Samburu County Administration Police Commander John Muiruri Karanja said that the major suspect, Elizabeth Alwai and her four employees were found with 891 rolls of hashish.

"We were acting on a tipoff from members of the public that Elwai was peddling drugs in Loikas village and immediately acted and arrested the five suspects," he said.

The police boss noted that Alwai is a notorious chang'aa brewer and drug peddler whose glorious days had come to an end.

Karanja noted that there has been a public outcry about school going children on holiday abusing drugs in the area.

"Drugs and illegal alcohol will not be sold to our youths under my watch. I commend the public for sharing useful information that helps us get rid of drug peddlers,”he said.

The suspects are being held at Maralal Police Station and will be taken to court once investigations are complete.

