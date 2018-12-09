Grief as 45-year old GSU officer shoots himself dead in Narok

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 13:51, Updated December 9th 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3

Grief and shock engulfed Mwamba Estate in the outskirts of Narok town after a 45-year old General Service Unit (GSU) officer shot himself dead outside his home.

According to area County Police Commandant Thomas Ngeiywa, the deceased identified as Antony Lemaiyan who is attached at police headquarters in Nairobi shot himself one bullet on his head dying on the spot.

“We received information at around 11am that there was a man who had committed suicide at Mwamba area. Our officers toured the scene where they found the lifeless body of a man lying in a pool of blood,” said Mr Ngeiywa.

The county police boss said upon interrogating the family members, it was found that the man was a police officer who was on leave and had been involved in a road accident a year ago.

He said: “The family revealed that the officer had been involved in a road accident last year which left him mentally unstable and was still on medication."

The police are however investigating whether the pistol used by the deceased to end his life was private or belonged to the government and how he got to be given the firearm with mental illness.

Neighbours who spoke to The Standard over the incident expressed their shock and disbelief over the incident.

“He was seated silently on a stone near his home as he usually does. He however went berserk, drew his gun and shot himself on the chest. We are shocked as he was a man of few words,” said a witness.

The incident happens barely a month after an Administration Police (AP) attached to a police post in Kilgoris shot his wife dead before stabbing himself using a knife following a suspected domestic row.

The officer who is said to have been from a drinking spree shot his wife four times before attempting to kill himself by stabbing himself but screams from the couple’s five-year old daughter alarmed the neighbours.